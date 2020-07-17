'Rishta Sajhedari Ka' Actors Shivya Pathani & Kinshuk Vaidya Cook Food For Migrant Workers

Television stars Shivya Pathania and Kinshuk Vaidya, known for Rishta Sajhedari Ka extended their support to the needy during the pandemic. The actors provided rotis (tortillas) to migrant workers who were walking back home during the lockdown. In an exclusive interview with an entertainment portal, Shivya Pathani said that the meals were made in her flat and distributed to needy families.

Rishta Sajhedari Ka actors provide meals to needy

Talking about their philanthropic work, Shivya Pathania shared with an entertainment portal that she got connected with Upasna Society, an organisation that provided help to migrant workers. She further said that after a point it was difficult for her to help with money so she started making rotis for them. These three months made her realise many things, Shivya added.

Sharing further, the Dil Dhoondta Hai actor added that she was cribbing about not being able to go home and stuck here in Mumbai but when she saw the news of migrant workers who had no food, money, home and were walking back to their home, she realised she cannot complain as she has such a good life. And that's when Shivya Pathania decided to help them. The actor said that it made her stronger as a person.

Shivya Pathania on life changes in lockdown

In the same interview, Shivya Pathania also talked about the inner changes she saw in herself during the lowdown. She said she started valuing everything in life. The Ram Siya Ke Luv Kush actor shared that she always felt that when you are doing charity you shouldn't talk about it but the lockdown changed her way of thinking. She said that by doing a good deed and talking about it may inspire her fans and people on social media.

Shivya Pathania also shared the story of a girl from Kolkata which had a huge impact on her. The article stated about a girl from Kolkata who had left her house to go back to her hometown and after reaching the railway station she learned the train got cancelled. She was stranded at the railway station and did not have money. After reading this, Shivya started thinking about how she should reach these needy people, she said.

That is when Shivya came in contact with the organisation who has been working endlessly for people, through social media. She decided to help them. She thought she has to just cook, which she has been doing throughout the lockdown. Her co-star Kinshuk Vaidya also helped her in getting ration and making rotis.

