Shoaib Ibrahim And Dipika Kakar Celebrate Song Launch With Sister Saba Ibrahim

Sasural Simar Ka's lead Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar's new song, Yaar Dua is out now. Shoaib's sister Saba Ibrahim recently celebrated their song launch and threw a surprise for the two. Shoaib during the lockdown started his own YouTube channel and shares vlogs frequently. He has become a very popular vlogger and has gained a lot of positive feedback from the audience. Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar's new song, Yaar Dua has been sung by Mamta Sharma.

Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar celebrated their song release with sister Saba Ibrahim

A day before the release of the song Yaar Dua, Shoaib Ibrahim's sister along with her whole family celebrated the release of the song. Shoaib Ibrahim shared a cluster of photos and captioned it by saying " MashAllah Hume special feel karwana kabhi nahi bhulti @saba_ka_jahaan bahut khoobsurat surpriseâ¤ï¸ and saba ke world best right and left hands ðŸ˜‰ðŸ¤—riza rehan dher saara pyaar. " Check out all the pictures of their celebration below:

Fans are already pouring down the love for their song. The fans of Shoaib Ibrahim also admired the efforts of Shoaib's sister Saba and are expressing their love in the comment section. The post has already garnered around 90K likes and more than 500 comments. Check out the reaction of their fans and followers below :



Yaar Dua is sung by Mamta Sharma. The music and lyrics are penned down by Bad-Ash. The design of the song is by Realhim. Shoaib's sister Saba Ibrahim is also a popular Youtuber and a Lifestyle Influencer. She also makes vlogs on skincare, beauty, health, and food. Saba Ibrahim has over 1.14 million subscribers on YouTube and all of her videos have crossed over 1 million views on YouTube. She has over 487K followers on Instagram and is very popular for her health, beauty, and lifestyle tutorials. Saba has always supported Dipika Kakar and she used to promote Dipika a lot when she was in the house of Bigg Boss in Season 12. Dipika Kakar won season 12 of Bigg Boss.

Image Credits- @shoaib2087 Instagram

