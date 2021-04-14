Shoaib Ibrahim And Family Send Ramadan Wishes For Fans In Heartwarming Video; WATCH

Indian actor, Shoab Ibrahim, recently shared a video with his family on his Instagram handle. In the video featuring Shoaib Ibrahim's family, the actor can be seen hugging each member of his family including his wife, Dipika Kakar. The video ends with all the members of his family looking at the camera and performing the gesture for 'Aadaab'. The actor shared the video on the occasion of Ramzan, which began yesterday.

Shoaib shared the post with the caption, "Ibrahim family ki taraf se aap sab ko Ramadan Mubarak. Khoob ibadat kariye, ghar pe rahiye, khush rahiye, pyaar baatiye aur dua me puri duniya ko yaad rakhiye". The caption when loosely translated means, "Happy Ramadan to one and all, from the Ibrahim family. Worship, stay at home, stay happy, spread love and pray for all". Take a look Shoaib Ibrahim's Instagram post below.

Fans react to Shoaib Ibrahim's family

Shoaib Ibrahim's videos often prompt a number of responses from his dedicated fanbase. Many of Shoaib's fans left comments wishing the actor for Ramzan, in varied ways. Many fans also left comments talking about how beautiful the actor's family is and the bond they share, while others left comments complimenting the actor himself saying he was "perfect". Many fans simply left comments like "mashallah" for the video and for the actor's close-knit family. Some fans wished the actor and his family health and fortune for the future while some simply left heart and kiss emojis for the actor. Take a look at some of the reactions to Shoaib Ibrahim's Instagram post below.

More about Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar

Actor Shoaib Ibrahim is all set to reprise his role as Prem Bhardwaj in the upcoming tv show Sasural Simar Ka 2 along with his wife and the original Simar, Dipika Kakar. The show will serve as a sequel to Sasural Simar Ka and will also introduce new faces in terms of cast. The couple recently appeared in a music video for Mamta Sharma's song, Yaar Dua. The video was released on Feb 5, 2021 and has received over 14 million views. The couple also frequently 'vlogs' via Ibrahim's official Youtube channel. Shoaib shared a vlog post for the occasion of Ramadan as well. Take a look at his latest vlog post below.

