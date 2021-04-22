Shoaib Ibrahim Reveals His Life Became 'behtar Se Behtareen' After Marrying Dipika Kakar

On April 22, 2021, Shoaib Ibrahim took to his official Instagram handle and did an 'ask me anything' session with his fans. He wrote, "Agar jaag rahe ho toh kuch puch lo (if you're awake, ask me something)". During the interactive session, one of his fans asked him an interesting question. The user wrote, "How your life changed after marrying Dipika?". The Sasural Simar Ka actor replied to his fan with an adorable answer. Shoaib said, "Behtar se behtareen ho gaya (My life became the best)" with a winking face emoticon.

Shoaib Ibrahim reveals how his life became 'Behtar se behtareen'

Many other fans asked various questions to the television actor. A fan asked Dipika Kakar's husband, "what's his favourite thing in Ramazan", while another one asked, "how does he remain positive during this situation". Replying to the first question, the actor revealed, "Sehri, Iftaari, Roza Ibaadat aur is mahine ka noor... the vibe of the entire month". Further, Shoaib also shared that he remains positive by 'keeping his faith strong".

Shoaib Ibrahim's fans also had questions regarding his love for bikes. One of the users asked, "Do you have/plan on buying a super bike?", to which he dropped a picture where he can be seen posing with a red bike. He replied saying, "Already in love with her". A follower of the actor asked him to 'give one-liner for lockdown covid and Ramzan'. Replying to the same, he said, "Achcha waqt ho ya bura, guzarta zarur hai (Whether it's a good time or bad time, it definitely passes). Have sabr (patience), have faith". One of Shoaib's fans also asked him what advice he would give to the young generation. The actor wrote, "Do not forget your roots".

Recently, the couple is making headlines as they recently renovated their house. The duo gave a tour of their redecorated house via their YouTube channel. Dipika and Shoaib looked extremely excited and jumped with joy while giving the tour of the house. Dipika Kakar's husband also dropped a picture with her, informing fans about the new vlog. In the picture, the couple can be seen twinning in yellow ethnic outfits. Dipika can be seen seated on a chair, while Shoaib stood beside her. As for the caption, he wrote, "Hum dua karte gaye aur Allah Raste banata gaya (We prayed and God made ways for us). '#alhamdulillah' for everything.

Image Source: Shoaib Ibrahim's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.