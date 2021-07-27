Shoaib Ibrahim Shares Health Update About His Father; Says 'next 72 Hours Are Critical'

On July 27, 2021, television actor Shoaib Ibrahim took to his official Instagram handle and gave health updates about his father who is currently in the Intensive Care Unite (ICU) of a hospital. The video that was shared on his IG story shows him updating his fans and followers that his father's veins have "not suffered much". He revealed that the doctor informed them that the next 72 hours are critical for his father.

Shoaib Ibrahim's father is 'critical'

In the video, Ibrahim can be seen updating his Insta fans and followers that his father's veins have not suffered much and that the doctors have asked them not to worry. He revealed that the upcoming 72 hours are very critical for his father. He can be seen saying, "After brain stroke, the next 72 hours are extremely critical as one can get stroke once again... so doctors keep patients under strict observation during that time".

It was only recently when Shoaib Ibrahim's father has suffered a brain stroke. The former was taken to the hospital immediately. Earlier, the actor revealed the news that his father has suffered a brain haemorrhage. However, this time he stated that his father has a small clot in the brain that has led to partial paralysis.

Several days ago, Ibrahim dropped a post on his IG story where he urged his fans and followers to pray for his father's recovery. The post read, "Need your prayers and strength once again. Papa has had a brain stroke today morning and is in the ICU presently. Please aap sab dua keejiyega ki allah unhe theek kar dein (Please pray for him that he gets well soon)". Along with Shoaib Ibrahim, his wife and actor Dipika Kakar has also urged her fans to pray for her father-in-law on her social media handle.

Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim met on the sets of the popular television drama, Sasural Simar Ka from 2011 to 2013. The actors fell in love and several years later tied the knot in the month of February 2018. On the work front, Dipika Kakar was seen in a dance reality show, Nach Baliye along with Ibrahim. She made her debut in the film industry with Paltan, while Ibrahim's first Bollywood movie is Battalion 609. He has also been featured in popular daily soaps such as Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai and Rehna Hai Teri Palkon Ki Chhaon Mein.

