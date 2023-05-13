Shoaib Ibrahim's Sister Saba Heartbroken After Suffering Miscarriage: Jaisa Socha Tha...

Shoaib Ibrahim's younger sister Saba Ibrahim suffered a miscarriage. The YouTube vlogger and her husband Khalid Niaz announced their pregnancy in April end. The couple informed their fans about the unfortunate miscarriage via their YouTube handles.

The video started with Khalid taking Saba for a scan. The latter was going through some health complications. She was advised complete bed rest as her unborn baby's heart rate was not normal. After they went for regular scans, they learnt about the abortion. In the vlog, Khalid said, "Initially, Saba went inside the room to meet the doctor, then I was called. The doctor informed us that the baby doesn't have a heartbeat. That was the worst moment. Saba held strong when she was taken inside the operation theatre the next morning." He further shared that when he heard about the abortion process, he got scared.

'Allah ki Marzi hai,' says Saba Ibrahim

At the end of the video, Shoaib Ibrahim's sister Saba Ibrahim said, "Jaisa socha tha vo nahi huya, but jaisa ki sab kehte hai. Allah ki marji mein humein khush rehna chaayie. I'm doing okay. However, how you blessed us, things didn't happen that way but we will be good. I wasn't sure how to cope with this. Khalid has been strong though I know it must have been tough for him as well. On the day of my operation, I knew nothing would change but I was very scared." Her husband Khalid Niaz shared that before going to OT, Saba kept saying, "What if I don't come out alive?"

Saba, Khalid Niaz announce pregnancy

Saba Ibrahim and Khalid Niaz announced their first pregnancy on April 27, this year. In the vlog, the couple also talked about the complications in the pregnancy and revealed that Saba was eight weeks pregnant. The couple tied the knot in November 2022.