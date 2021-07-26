Shoaib Ibrahim’s Father Admitted To ICU After Brain Stroke, Wife Dipika Prays For Recovery

Actor Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim recently took to their Instagram stories and requested fans to pray for the latter’s father as he had suffered a brain stroke and had been admitted to the intensive care unit. In his post, Shoaib wrote, “Need your prayers and strength once again. Papa has had a brain stroke today morning and is in the ICU presently!! Please please aap sab dua kijiyega ki Allah unhe theek kar dein," (Please pray that he gets better).

Shoaib Ibrahim requests fans to pray for his ailing father

Shoaib’s father had been unwell earlier in the year and had undergone surgery in February and was under observation for a long time. The actor had shared a post on February 14 with his father from the hospital and captioned it, "Alhamdulillah". Recently, Shoaib held a live stream for his fans on YouTube and recalled his days of struggle in the industry. He had revealed that he went against his father's wishes to pursue a career in the entertainment industry.

Shoaib said in Hindi, "Dad told me to complete my studies first, and then we'd see what happens. I didn't know anyone in the film industry, so my struggle began in Bhopal. I used to go for whatever auditions I could find. I knew they were fake auditions, and that they would demand money, but I'd still go just to be able to rehearse delivering dialogues."

Shoaib and Dipika had tied the knot on February 22, 2018. Their love story is no less than a fairy tale. They met on the sets of the popular daily show Sasural Simar Ka, became friends, and eventually fell in love. Meanwhile, on the work front, Dipika, who gained massive popularity with her character Simar from the show Sasural Simar Ka, returned for the second season of the show, and made her exit in two months. On the other hand, Shoaib made his debut with the television show Rehna Hai Teri Palkon Ki Chhaon Mein. He then went on to star in the popular show Sasural Simar Ka.

