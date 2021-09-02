'Shocking': Katrina Kaif Mourns Sidharth Shukla’s Untimely Demise, Offers Condolences

Popular TV actor and reality star Sidharth Shukla passed away on Thursday at the age of 40. The actor was said to have suffered a heart attack on September 2 and his friends and colleagues from the industry took to social media to express their disbelief and send their condolences to his family. Bollywood’s Katrina Kaif also took to her Instagram account on Thursday to express her shock about the sudden death of the actor.

Katrina Kaif shocked by Sidharth Shukla’s demise

Katrina Kaif took to her social media account to share a black and white picture of the late Balika Vadhu actor. She wrote, “Shocking” after the actor’s demise on Thursday morning. She also extended her prayers to his family and wrote, “Rest in Peace, thought and prayers are with your family.” She coupled her caption with an emoticon of joint hands.

Apart from Katrina Kaif, other popular names from the industry also took to social media to mourn the loss of Sidharth Shukla. Farah Khan took to Twitter and wondered if this year could get any worse. She wrote, “Can this year get any worse??! Shocked and extremely saddened to hear about @sidharth_shukla's demise. My heart goes out to his family.”

Singer Neha Kakkar also could not believe the news of Sidharth Shukla's demise. She mentioned her heart and brain was numb as she took to Twitter to send her condolences to his family and fans. She wrote, “My heart and brain is numb right now……. Can’t believe……. Rest in peace Siddharth Shukla 😔🙏🏼 Condolences to his Family and Fans 💔” Other celebrities who posted about Sidharth Shukla include Shreya Ghoshal, Darshan Rawal, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Manoj Bajpayee and many more.

More on Sidharth Shukla’s demise

Sidharth Shukla was rushed to Cooper Hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival at 10.30 AM by Dr. Niranjan. An official from the Mumbai Police told Republic sources that the post-mortem is underway and a chemical analysis will be conducted soon. The official said, “He felt uneasy at around 3-4 AM. He took some medicines and went to sleep. In the morning when he didn't wake, the ambulance was called by the family members. Family and friends then accompanied Sidharth to Cooper hospital, where the doctors declared him dead on arrival at 10.30 AM.”

