Shraddha Arya, Anjum Fakih, And Ruhi Chaturvedi Recreate Iconic 'Amar Akbar Anthony' Song

Indian television actors and the cast of Zee TV's Kundali Bhagya Shraddha Arya, Anjum Fakih, and Ruhi Chaturvedi recently created a new video for Shraddha's Instagram. The three were seen performing to the title song by Kishore Kumar, Mahendra Kapoor, and Shailendra Singh of the famous film Amar Akbar Anthony. Shraddha took to her Instagram to share the video with her 3.1 million followers. Here's what she has posted.

A peek into Shraddha Arya's video

The Tumhari Pakhi actor Shraddha Arya took to her Instagram on Tuesday to share the video. Her fans have been swooning over the three actors who are wearing Indian outfits in the video. The three of them laugh at the beginning of the video while Shraddha sarcastically promises her fans for not getting any lamer. She further added that she does not know how Anjum Fakih and Ruhi Chaturvedi always agree to participate in her funny videos.

Fans of the actor could not keep calm watching the video and rushed to express their love for the three in the comment section of the video. As soon as the reel was posted, it gathered thousands of likes and comments. Here's how her thrilled fans are reacting to the video of Kundali Bhagya's cast.

Anjum and Ruhi are often seen in Shraddha Arya's videos on the sets of the show. The Main Lakshmi Tere Aangan Ki actor posted a video on Independence Day with the other two. They followed the same pattern as the latest video she posted. Her Independence Day video crossed received over one million likes. While sharing the video, Shraddha captioned it as their own little Independence Day celebration.

Details about the cast of Kundali Bhagya

Kundali Bhagya's cast includes Shraddha Arya, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Anjum Fakih, Manit Joura, and Ruhi Chaturvedi as the lead characters. The story of the show revolves around its two lead characters Karan and Preeta. While Karan, who hates Preeta, still marries her out of spite since he believes he is responsible for all her family's troubles. Preeta on the other hand tries to win him over by clearing the misunderstanding.

Image Source: Shraddha Arya's Instagram

