Shraddha Arya Poses With Balloons During Her 'perfect Birthday Celebrations', See Pics

Shraddha Arya rang in her 33rd birthday on August 17, 2020. On the happy occasion, many of her celebrity friends poured in wishes on social media. The actor also posted several pictures from her birthday celebrations which took place in a wellness resort. Here's what this is about.

Shraddha Arya celebrates birthday with a special celebration

Kundali Bhagya's Preeta aka Shraddha Arya celebrated her 33rd birthday today and the actor flooded her social media with pictures from her celebration. She posted pictures on how she kick-started the celebrations with a shower of rain.

Dressed in a black playsuit and an umbrella in hand, Shraddha danced about the grassy lawns of the resort. Adding a caption to the post she wrote, "And This Is How I Begin My (Birth)DAY !!!! Thank You 'The Rains' For Coming :) â¤ï¸ Happy Birthday, Silly(me)!!!! #Atmantan".

Shraddha Arya also posted pictures of how her room was decorated for her birthday. There were towels folded to look like swans along with 'happy birthday' message written on the bed. There were also balloons of many colours and a few flowers to adorn the room.

In the pictures, Shraddha Arya can be seen playing with the balloons dressed in white playsuit with black stripes. Adding a caption to this post, she said, "Perfect Birthday Celebrations Do Exist! â˜ºï¸ ðŸŽˆ #IamNOTboredInthehouse". Take a look:

The wellness resort where Shraddha Arya is staying also shared a few pictures on their social media. One is one Shraddha enjoying the rains and the other is of her birthday decorations. Take a look:

According to reports, joining Shraddha Arya is her close friends. Her birthday celebrations started two days ago with cakes and balloons until the D-day. Check them out:

In other news, Shraddha Arya has been a cast member of Kundali Bhagya ever since it started airing. She is paired opposite Dheeraj Dhoopar. The two actors seem to have sizzling chemistry on-screen and their pairing is much liked by fans. On Shraddha's birthday, he took to his Instagram account to post a heartfelt note for his co-actor.

