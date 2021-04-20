Shraddha Arya Expresses Love For Nature As She Shares 'Kundali Bhagya' BTS Video From Goa

The team of Kundali Bhagya along with actors Shraddha Arya and Dheeraj Dhoopar is currently filming in Goa for the show. Shraddha took to her Instagram feed on April 19, 2021, and shared a BTS video as she enjoys some moments with nature. Scroll along and take a look at the video, and what the actor has to say with it.

Shraddha Arya shares BTS video from Kundali Bhagya sets in Goa

The actor was seen playing with a bunch of bunnies in the video, which also featured Dheeraj Dhoopar, Sanjay Agnani and Anjum Shaikh. Shraddha was in her avatar from the show, as she donned a mint green saree and was decked up with subtle jewellery and make-up. She was elated to be in the midst of nature and was evidently ecstatic to be playing with the furry bunch.

Shraddha wrote in her caption, “KB #BTS in Goa... it’s refreshing to be this close to nature :)” and then tagged her co-actors. The post has over 170k likes since it was shared on the actor's feed. Comments under the post are full of love for the actor and the adorable video. Take a look at the screenshots of some of the comments left by her fans and followers, here.

The actor shared another bunch of pictures in the same outfit from the poolside. Shraddha looked gorgeous as she posed in front of the green background and had a flower tucked in her hair. In the first few pictures, she posed for the camera while the last four pictures were the candid ones as she played with a ball. Along with the pictures, Shraddha quoted a Bollywood song and wrote, “Choti Choti Gal Da Bura Na Manaya Kar… Je Mai Manava Man vi Jaya kar”.

The actor loves spending time being surrounded by nature and greenery, which is evident from her Instagram feed. Shraddha has pictures while she is hugging trees, embracing sunsets, and soaking in the sun all over her feed. Have a look at some of the pictures posted by Shraddha Arya here.

