Shraddha Arya Gets 'delight' For Lunch From Kundali Bhagya Co-star Ruhi

Kundali Bhagya actor Sharddha Arya has been enjoying her trip to Goa for filming a couple of Kundali Bhagya latest episodes. The actor has been sharing glimpses of herself having a ball there. She recently gave a sneak peek at her lunchtime and even shared a small note of gratitude to her Kundali Bhagya co-actor for making her lunch a “delight”.

Shraddha Arya’s delightful lunchtime

Image Source- Shraddha Arya's Instagram

Shraddha Arya recently took to her Instagram handle and shared this photo in her Instagram stories in which she captured a glimpse of her parfait with a variety of layers of some of the most delicious ingredients. The layers included soaked chia seeds along with some dry fruits, chopped strawberries and a thick layer of yoghurt. On the photo, she flashed how it was her lunchtime and even thanked her co-actor, Ruhi Chaturvedi, for the delight.

Kundali Bhagya BTS post

As the entire cast of Kundali Bhagya has been filming in Goa, Shraddha Arya recently posted a Kundali Bhagya BTS in which she and her co-actor, Dheeraj Dhoopar, can be seen preparing for their next shot. In the video, Shradhha Arya can be seen playing around with little rabbits while wearing a stunning saree. Dheeraj Dhoopar, on the other hand, can be seen in a cool black jacket with ‘romantic crown’ printed on the back and paired it with a set of black jeans.

He even added a pair of shades and black shoes. In the background, other Kundali Bhagya cast members can be seen holding rabbits in their hands and playing with them. In the caption, she stated that this video was a Kundali Bhagya BTS from Goa and added that it was refreshing to be this close to nature. She then tagged Dheeraj Dhoopar, Anjum Fakih and Sanjay Gagnani in the post. Sharddha Arya even received numerous compliments from the fans stating how amazing and cute she looked in the video.

Kundali Bhagya latest episode

In Kundali Bhagya's latest episode, as Shjerlyn knows about the blackmailer, she asks Prithvi to steal the Luthras' ancestral jewellery to pay the blackmailer. As Prithvi heads towards Mahesh’s room, he finds the locker locked but in a while, Sherlyn arrives and helps him out with a hairpin and they both open the locker and taste victory.

Image Source- Shraddha Arya's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.