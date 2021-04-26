Shraddha Arya Gives A Peek Into Her Current Read While Posing In Her Lawn; See Picture

One of television's favourite faces Shraddha Arya who is known for her character Preeta in Balaji Telefilm's Kundali Bhagya recently took to her social media handle to give her fans a look into her chill weekend wherein she spent her time reading while hanging out in her lawn.

Shraddha Arya gives a peek into her current read

In the series of photos shared by the actor, fans can see that her current read consists of a famous novel based on the Japanese concept Ikigai. The actor seems to be reading outdoors whilst lying down on a bench which she has covered with yellow striped towels. She is dressed casually in a grey spaghetti crop top and black track pants with silver lines on the side. Her face is bare of any makeup and she has left her hair open for the pictures. She captioned the picture by writing, "Ikigai: A reason for being" which is the meaning of the Japanese concept.

Netizens react to Shraddha Arya's Instagram post

Fans of the actor were quick to react to her post and started gushing about how beautiful she looks in the picture. Her Kundali Bhagya co-stars Dheeraj Dhoopar and Abhishek Kapur also reacted to Shraddha's picture and dropped some emojis. One user called her, "beautiful baby" while another commented, "Looking super pretty." Read some of the comments below:

A look into Shraddha Arya's Instagram

Shraddha Arya often treats her fans with some BTS pictures and videos from her show. Her fans get especially delighted with the posts that she uploads on Instagram which features her co-star Dheeraj Dhoopar as the fans love seeing their chemistry on screen. Take a look at some of the Kundali Bhagya BTS shared by Shraddha Arya:

About Kundali Bhagya episodes

Shraddha plays the lead role of Preeta Arora in the popular Zee TV show with Dheeraj Dhoopar playing her romantic interest Karan Luthra. According to the current running plot of Kundali Bhagya, Preeta is in jail after being accused of murder but in the last episode of the show, Karan and the rest of the Luthra family came to know that she only attacked Akshay, the murder victim after he started molesting her.

