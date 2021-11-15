Shraddha Arya Gives Glimpse Of Her Husband-to-be Amid Rumours Of Wedding

Television actor Shraddha Arya who became a household name with the popular show Kundali Bhagya is reportedly set to tie the knot soon. Though the actor has not posted anything about the same on social media, however, she recently shared a glimpse of her husband-to-be on Instagram.

The speculations hovering around her marriage started surfacing on social media after a video from her pre-wedding festivities went viral. The actor is yet to address the video and comment on the rumours. However, she recently took to her Instagram stories and teased fans by sharing a picture of the groom with her name written on his palm with Mehendi. Although she chose to keep his identity under wraps--with the help of a heart-shaped sticker. He got her name written on his palm and wore a groom-to-be sash.

Shraddha Arya to tie the knot on November 16?

Apart from the picture, her Instagram stories were filled with her preparations for the sangeet where she can be seen practising dance steps with friends on peppy Bollywood tracks. Earlier, in the viral video, Shraddha who looked radiant in red, can be seen taking part in a puja. During the festivities, the family members were seen putting a tika on her forehead. Shraddha seeks blessings with folded hands in front of the puja plate with flowers and diyas on it.

A source close to the actor told Hindustan Times that she will be marrying a Delhi-based naval officer named Rahul Sharma. The source further informed that the groom works in the Navy. He is a family friend and a low-key guy, who prefers staying away from social media and showbiz. At last, the source shared that interestingly, it is an arranged marriage turned into love. According to the leading publication, the venue for Shraddha Arya’s wedding is Delhi’s Andaz Hotel, Aerocity. Shraddha’s wedding guest list will comprise only family members and close friends as the couple wants it to be a low-key affair.

Television industry as a contestant on India’s Best Cinestars Ki Khoj in 2004. She acted in shows such as Main Lakshmi Tere Aangan Ki, Tumhari Paakhi, Dream Girl, Kumkum Bhagya and Kundali Bhagya.

IMAGE: Instagram/Preerankdb/saarya12