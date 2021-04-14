Shraddha Arya On Kundali Bhagya's Upcoming Twist: Such Sequences Challenge Actor's Calibre

Kundali Bhagya, Zee TV's top-ranking show, has captivated the audience for several years with its unexpected twists and interesting characters. The drama and tribulations in the relationship of Karan and Preeta played by Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya respectively, have kept the audience invested in the show. The recent turn of events in the drama where Akshay was pronounced dead and Luthras being questioned for murder has brought a dramatic twist to the story.

What will happen in upcoming Kundali Bhagya's episodes?

The upcoming episodes of the top-rated drama will show the police arresting Preeta for killing Akshay. While the police reveal Preeta's hand in Akshay's murder, Karan will try to stop the police in order to reveal the truth from Preeta herself. Preeta will confess to Karan that she went to meet Akshay to help Kritika, played by Twinkle Vashisht.

Upon knowing that Akshay has died, Preeta will admit to hitting Akshay but not with the intention of killing him as she did not cause any serious injury. After Preeta narrates the incident, the suspicion towards her increases and all their efforts will be seen going down the drain. Preeta will be handcuffed by the cops and put behind the bars.

Shraddha Arya on 'Kundali Bhagya'

The 33-year-old actress talked about the show and her character saying that the upcoming episodes will surely keep the audience on the edge of their seats. Giving a glimpse of Preeta's condition in the upcoming role, Shraddha revealed that Preeta will be seen completely distraught by her arrest and trying to figure the events that landed her in jail. Preeta will be seen crying and confused, to which the actress admitted that such sequences made her challenge herself to display all the emotions perfectly.

Lastly, the actress hoped that the audience will enjoy the new twists in the story and keep showing them love and affection. While Preeta spends her days in jail, Prithvi and Sherlyn will try to execute new plans to create chaos in the Luthra family. The audience now awaits to find out how will Preeta prove herself innocent. The Kundali Bhagya cast includes talented actors such as Shraddha Arya, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Anjum Fakih, Anjum Fakih, and Sanjay Gagnani. Kundali Bhagya telecasts on Zee TV every Monday to Friday at 9:30 pm.

With inputs from PR

Promo Pic Credit: Shraddha Arya IG