Shraddha Arya Opens Up On Her Friendship With 'Kundali Bhagya' Co-actor Dheeraj Dhoopar

Shraddha Arya and Dheeraj Dhoopar are popularly known for their show Kundali Bhagya. The show has provided various intriguing surprises to its audience since its debut. The on-screen couple recently shared an Instagram reel where Shraddha opened up on her relationship with her co-star in real life. Here's what Shraddha had to say about Kundali Bhagya’s Preeran.

Shraddha Arya talks about her bond with Dheeraj Dhoopar

The continuous commotion and bustle in Dheeraj's character Karan and Shraddha's character Preeta's lives have kept the viewers on the edge of their seats for the past few months. In reality, both Shraddha and Dheeraj are engrossed in the never-ending drama unfolding in the Luthra household. Accustomed to the plot's never-ending twists and turns, the couple does not waste any time in showcasing their theatrical side, whether on-stage or off. While Shraddha and Dheeraj have been treating their fans with various creative reels, their most recent addition sure made us laugh.

While talking about the reel, Shraddha said, "Dheeraj and I share a really great bond, one which is extremely different from what viewers see on-screen." Whenever they have some time between shots, they are either shooting reels or cracking jokes, which not only keeps the mood lively but also tends to divert all of their attention from any stress that could be there. They have been planning a reel based on the song Peaches for quite some time. Since the audience has always regarded them as dramatic onscreen, they wanted to keep that element in their reel.

She added, "I really love that we are not just plain co-stars but good friends. In fact, the entire cast of Kundali Bhagya is very close and friendly and we keep joking around each other. " She added that she was thrilled with the comments they had received from their followers to the reel. They would be collaborating again for new reels in the future. Till then she added, "audiences can keep watching Kundali Bhagya for their daily dose of drama.”

Kundali Bhagya's PreeRan perform on Peaches

Shraddha Arya released a video on her social media platforms after performing a hilarious rendition of Justin Bieber's recent song, Peaches. She and Dheeraj can be seen participating in some silly yet endearing shenanigans with each other. Their chemistry in the video has been praised not only by PreeRan fans but also by Dheeraj Dhoopar's wife, Vinny Arora Dhoopar. Take a look at Shraddha Arya's Instagram reel.

