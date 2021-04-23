Shraddha Arya Prays For Better Times, Pens Lyrics Of Her Film's Song | Watch

Amid the surge in COVID-19 cases across the country, Kundali Bhagya star Shraddha Arya has pleaded to God for a "little more mercy" by recalling a popular song from her film, Paathshaala. On Thursday, the television actor took to her Instagram handle to share two pictures of herself chilling by the pool in a saree and explained why the lyrics of the Paathshaala song Aye Khuda "never made more sense to me than now". Soon after Shraddha Arya's photos surfaced on social media, fans showered her with heaps of praise.

Shraddha Aarya says "we shall overcome" the "wretched times" soon

Kundali Bhagya's cast member, Shraddha Aarya shared a couple of BTS photos from the sets of the popular soap opera. The 33-year-old actor gave fans a sneak peek into her me-time by the pool and expressed her concerns about the current "wretched times" amid the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in India. In the pictures, Shraddha looked gorgeous in a lavender-grey embellished saree with statement silver jewellery, rounded off with a mid-parted cascading curls hairdo and minimal makeup with smokey eyes.

In addition to sharing BTS glimpses from Kundali Bhagya's sets, the Dream Girl actor penned a heartfelt note to pray for a "little more mercy" from God as she recalled her film Paathshaala's song Aye Khuda's lyrics. The caption of her post read: "Aye Khuda Mujhko Bata Tu Rehta Kahaan, Kya Tera Pata...Lyrics of a song from the movie #Paathshaala, which I was also a part of." She added, "These words, they never made more sense to me than now.. in these wretched times. A little more Mercy, God! #WeShallOverCome".

Check out Shraddha Arya's Instagram post below:

For the unversed, Shraddha Arya had shared the screen space with Shahid Kapoor, Ayesha Takia, Nana Patekar, and others in Milind Ukey's drama film Paathshaala, which released back in 2010. Shraddha essayed the role of a school student named Natasha Singh in this film that showcased the shortcomings of the Indian education system. As a result of receiving mixed reviews from film critics as well as netizens, Paathshaala couldn't perform well at the box office.

Promo Image Source: Shraddha Arya Instagram

