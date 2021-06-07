Shraddha Arya Sends In Warm Wishes For Her 'boss' Ekta Kapoor On Her Birthday

Ekta Kapoor is celebrating her 46th birthday today on June 7. Several popular faces from the TV fraternity took to their official social media handles to send in birthday wishes on Ekta Kapoor's birthday. Kundali Bhagya fame Shraddha Arya also took to her Instagram handle to share unseen pictures with Kapoor and wish her 'boss' on this special day. She also praised her by saying that she is the best.

Shraddha Arya wishes Ekta Kapoor on her birthday

In the picture, Shraddha Arya is seen posing with Ekta Kapoor during an event. Shraddha and Ekta are spotted twinning in black outfits in the picture. Shraddha Arya was spotted donning a black skirt and blazer paired with a white crop top while Ekta Kapoor wore a long black shirt dress. The actor posted the pictures with the caption, "Happy Birthday, Boss! @ektarkapoor You’re the best and we don’t need to tell you that! Have a great one!" She also added the hashtag #Loveandaffection. Ekta Kapoor extended gratitude to Shraddha as she replied to her post in the comment section.

Fans in a huge number complimented Shraddha and Ekta for the pictures. Several users also wished Ekta Kapoor on the post. Shraddha's co-star Manit Joura also left three heart emoticons in the comment section. Check out.

Ekta Kapoor spends her birthday all alone

Ekta Kapoor took to her Instagram to share a video of her hotel room filled with birthday decorations. In the video, the actor gave a glimpse of her birthday decor. She showed her bed which was filled with a handful of colorful balloons, and the wall over the bed had a 'Happy Birthday' banner hung over it. Ekta then took the camera towards the table in the corner of the hotel room showing off her birthday cake. Her cake was heart-shaped along with yellow toppings. Ekta wrote in the story, "All alone in....". Watch Ekta Kapoor's Instagram story.

Ekta Kapoor was wished by several celebrities including Mouni Roy and Anita Hassananadani. Mouni Roy shared a picture with Ekta where the duo was seen posing in ethnic attires. In the caption, the actor wrote, "You are, will always be special to me. @ektarkapoor Am definitely one of the luckiest to have gotten the chance to be on a joyride of my work life with you. My dearest Ekta maam I wish you all the best on your Birthday and err’yday, may your life be full of joy, love, prosperity & the greatest health. Wish you the most exciting life, full of great discoveries & joyful surprises. HAPPY BIRTHDAY, #ily" (sic).

