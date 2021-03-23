Shraddha Arya Takes Up 'I'm So Pretty Challenge', Says She 'copied' Anita's Hair Colour

Kundali Bhagya actor Shraddha Arya stepped out in the city on Tuesday afternoon and visited a salon for some pampering. She dropped a video and gave a sneak-peek into her hair colouring session. The actor hopped on to the bandwagon and took up the 'I'm So Pretty And He Like That Challenge' by Tendencia, Diversion, which was earlier taken up by Naagin actor Anita Hassanandani.

Sharing a glimpse of her new hair makeover, Shraddha wrote, “Copied Anita Hassanandani from the video to the hair colour.” It was on March 21 when Anita had opted for a hair makeover as well. She had shared the video and had penned, “Finally some much-needed pampering. Coloured my hair after almost 2 years! Loving it.” As soon as Shraddha Arya's video was up on the internet, fans rushed to compliment her new look.

Shraddha copies Anita's hair colour

In February, Shraddha Arya escaped with her friends to Sula Vineyards, Nashik, and shared many glimpses from her road trip. She remarked that “love prefers twilight to daylight.” After her trip, she returned to the sets of her show, Kundali Bhagya and dropped a fun video with her co-stars. She teamed up with Anjum Fakih, and Ruhi Chaturvedi and the trio grooved to the beats of Kishore Kumar, Mahendra Kapoor, and Shailendra Singh's song from Amar Akbar Anthony. Shraddha mentioned that her friends never hesitate to have fun with her. Meanwhile, her show is witnessing some high-end drama as she's all set to crush down Prithvi's plans by revealing his true identity.

Anita Hassanandani, on the other hand, is enjoying motherhood. She keeps sharing glimpses of her little boy, Aaravv, whom she welcomed to the world on February 9. The actor recently shared a video of her husband Rohit and showed how he was mumbling gibberish to the newborn. Anita called it the “Language of love” and then went on to pen a heartwarming note on the occasion of her husband's 37th birthday. Apart from this, on Aaravv's first month birthday, she planned a sweet surprise for her husband and decorated her son's room with balloons. "Blessed with the best. Thank you to each one of you for your beautiful wishes," she wrote on Instagram.