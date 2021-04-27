Shraddha Arya Wishes 'Kundali Bhagya' Co-star Ruhi Chaturvedi On Birthday With A BTS Pic

On April 27, 2021, Shraddha Arya took to her official Instagram handle and dropped a still from the Kundali Bhagya BTS video on Ruhi Chaturvedi's birthday. In the still picture, the duo can be seen dancing cheerfully with each other. Shraddha and Ruhi can be seen flaunting their character' avatars from Zee TV's daily soap. Sharing the throwback picture, Shraddha wished her co-actor a happy birthday and sent her love.

Shraddha Arya drops Kundali Bhagya BTS pic on Ruhi Chaturvedi's birthday

In the picture, Shraddha can be seen sporting a shimmery silver embroidered lehenga choli, while Ruhi wore an embroidered floral black lehenga choli. In the picture, the duo can be seen flashing their bright smiles as they enjoyed their time together. Shraddha, while sharing the picture, added an animated crown to Ruhi, highlighting that it is her birthday. As for the caption, she wrote, "Happy Birthday, you beauty!!! Love you! @ruhiiiiii" with a kissing face emoticon.

Furthermore, Kundali Bhagya cast member, Dheeraj Dhoopar, too, dropped an adorable picture featuring himself and Ruhi. In the picture, Dheeraj can be seen kissing Ruhi on her cheeks, while Ruhi flashed her bright smile. Dheeraj and Ruhi can be seen sporting casual looks. Dheeraj captioned it as, "Happiest Birthday my girllll!! Lots of love n hugs @ruhiiiii" with a pair of red hearts and hugging face emoticons.

Meanwhile, Shraddha Arya, who is an avid Instagram user, constantly treats her fans and followers with snaps from her personal as well as professional life. Recently, she shared a series of pictures of herself. In the pictures, she can be seen reading the popular Japanese novel, Ikigai. The actor enjoyed the outdoor reading session as she flashed a faded smile while posing for the camera. One can see her sporting a grey coloured spaghetti crop top which she paired with black bottoms. She captioned the post as, "'#ikigai': A reason for being".

As soon as the pictures were up on the internet, many fans rushed to compliment her beauty. Her co-actors, Dheeraj and Abhishek Kapur, too, dropped red heart and ring gesture emoticons. A fan commented, "A book to read is a lesson to takeaway", while another one wrote, "Being for a reason" with a red heart.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.