Shraddha Arya's On-screen Chemistry With Mohammed Iqbal Khan Or Dheeraj Doopar?

Shraddha Arya is a very popular name in the Indian television industry. The actor has also gained a good amount of name and fame in the multi-lingual Indian movie and advertisement industry. Shraddha Arya started her career with Zee TV’s talent hunt reality television show, India’s Best Cinestars Ki Khoj (2004), as she became the first runner-up of the show.

Having been in the industry for almost two decades now, Shraddha Arya has successfully created a huge fan-base for herself. Today, the actor is best known for her character of Paakhi Shekhawat in the daily soap Tumhari Paakhi and for her character of Preeta in the daily soap Kumkum Bhagya. Whose on-screen chemistry out of Mohammed Iqbal Khan and Dheeraj Doopar with Shraddha Arya do fans love more? Read further ahead.

Also Read | Shraddha Arya Poses With Balloons During Her 'perfect Birthday Celebrations', See Pics

Shraddha Arya looks better with which actor on-screen?

In 2013, Shraddha Arya played the lead character in Life OK’s popular daily soap, Tumhari Paakhi opposite Mohammed Iqbal Khan. The show is based on the well-known author, Saratchandra Chattopadhyay’s best selling novel, Naba Bidhan. The plot of the show revolves around the lives of two childhood friends, Paakhi Shekhawat and Anshuman Rathore, played by Shraddha Arya and Mohammed Iqbal Khan, respectively.

Also Read | 'Kundali Bhagya' Actor Shraddha Arya Sports Stunning Black Swimwear With Her BFF

They are forced to get married as children by their families. But, the many misunderstandings and tensions between the two families result in them growing up in different cities and styles. Later, the story takes a leap of 20 years. The on-screen chemistry of Shraddha Arya and Mohammed Iqbal Khan was much loved by the audience and the two actors were well appreciated for their performances in the series.

Also Read | Shraddha Arya Celebrates Birthday With Her Extended Family After A Short B'day Trip

In 2017, Shraddha Arya played the lead character in Zee TV’s romantic drama, Kundali Bhagya opposite Dheeraj Dhoopar. The show is a spin-off of the series Kumkum Bhagya and became one of the highest-rated shows on the Indian television shortly after its premiere.

The plot of the show revolves around the love story of Preeta and Karan, played by Shraddha Arya and Dheeraj Dhoopar, respectively, and the difficulties they faced in order to be together. Fans loved watching Shraddha Arya and Dheeraj Dhoopar’s on-screen chemistry and they even won Best Jodi Awards multiple times for their pairing on the Indian television.

Also Read | 'Kundali Bhagya' Actor Dheeraj Dhoopar Wishes Co-star Shraddha Arya On Her Birthday

Promo Image Source- TumhariPakhiFC Instgaram and KundaliBhagyaFC Instgram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.