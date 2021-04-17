Shraddha Arya's Weekly Round-up, A Look At What The 'Kundali Bhagya' Star Did This Week

Popular Television actor Shraddha Arya is best known for portraying the character of 'Preeta' on the show Kundali Bhagya. With celebrating various festivals and spending some leisure time with herself, the 33-year-old actor has had a fun week. Here's the weekly round-up of Shraddha Arya from April 10 to April 17, 2021.

Weekly Round-up of Shraddha Arya from April 10 to April 17

Shraddha Arya started her week raising the oomph factor with her polka-dot fashion. The actor shared a string of images in stylish poses donning a mini black and white polka-dot satin dress featuring a plunging V neckline. She wrote in the caption, "They say, You can't have a Bad Day, in Polka Dots ;)" and added a hashtag that said 'No Filter'.

Earlier this week, India celebrated many auspicious festivals from religions including Gudi Padwa, Baisakhi, Navratri, and Ramadan. Shraddha Arya wished her followers by sharing a reel of herself dressed in a stunning black embroidered saree. In the video, Arya was seen flaunting her saree in a slow-motion, as the background played the track "Achi Lagti Ho" sung by Udit Narayan. Much like the lyrics, her fans said in the comments that she really looked beautiful and one wrote: "Sachi Bahot Achi lagti ho". Arya wrote in the caption "Happy GudiPadwa/ Baisakhi/ Navratri/ Ramadan, Everyone! " with a hugging and red heart emoticon.

Shraddha Arya has been giving a sneak peek of her recent bridal shoot on Wednesday morning. In the video, she donned a red lehenga and paired it with heavy jewelry. Adding the track of Bajre Ka Sikka in the video, she was first seen lying in the bed gearing to get ready by wearing a tikka in her messy hair. The reel is then cut to her bridal shoot in which she is seen fully dressed and groomed and flaunting traditional embroidered lehenga in slow motion. She wrote in the caption 'Everything in this video is made with 'LOVE'.

In Shraddha Arya's latest Instagram post, she shared a reel from the bridal look. She wrote at the start of the reel "How to slay a bridal lehenga". Grooving to The Wedding Mashup track by Asees Kaur and Deedar Kaur in a slow-motion, she was seen blushing as she wore a bridal dupatta on her head. She wrote in the caption, "Every girl dreams of wearing the most beautiful attire on her D-day" and added details about where to buy the saree.

Promo Image Source: Shraddha Arya's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.