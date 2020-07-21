Shrenu Parikh Opens Up About COVID-19 Related Stigmas, Says People Are Not Testing

Shrenu Parikh, who was tested positive for COVID-19 and was hospitalised in Vadodara, recently opened up about the stigmas related to coronavirus. The actor recently took to her official social media and announced that she has been discharged.

Shrenu Parikh on COVID-19 related stigmas

Shrenu Parikh reportedly said that there are these stigmas that are stopping people from getting tested for COVID-19. People, thus, are not receiving the treatment that is needed for coronavirus, added the actor. The television actor also said that there are many people who worry about what other people will think of them if they end up testing positive for COVID-19. She said that maybe the fear and acceptance are 'scarier than the virus itself for these people'. Parikh said that there are chances that such people may affect more people.

The actor then talked about her parents and said that they were worried about her and even asked her about how she would get the virus if she does not go out of the house. She further said that she too was worried and was maintaining social distance. The actor said that the “turning point” for her was when she lost the sense of smell and could not smell anything.

The actor then talked about her own testing. Parikh stated that she could not smell anything, starting from coffee that her brother would make for her, sanitizers, room fresheners, etc. She then said that she got tested for COVID-19 on June 9 and was hospitalised a day later on June 10.

Parikh has urged everyone to think about everyone else and then act, amid these difficult times. She said that they have informed house helps, neighbours, and the people she used to shoot with. She stated that everyone should know about the diagnosis and act accordingly. She also thanked all the people around her who have been supporting her and her family.

