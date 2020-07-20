Shrenu Parikh Shares Health Update As She Gets Discharged After COVID-19 Treatment

Ishqbaaz actor Shrenu Parikh who tested positive for COVID-19 a few days ago has now been discharged from the hospital. The actor shared a picture of her where she is seen sitting on a chair wearing masks and gloves. A hospital nurse is seen her taking out of the hospital.

Talking about her health update, Shrenu Parikh wrote, “My Dearest extended family, friends n my well-wishers! I just don’t know how to thank you all for showering so much love n blessings. By the grace of God n ur prayers, I m recovering very well and have been discharged from the hospital. Right now in total isolation at my home. I wish I could reply to all of you personally...so much to share... but all in good time... I love you all so much.” Shrenu Parikh also wished her fans good health and extended her gratitude towards the Corona warriors at the hospital for taking care of her. Several friends of Shrenu Parikh from the celebrity fraternity wished her speedy recovery.

Shrenu Parikh's heartfelt note for fans

On July 15, Shrenu Parikh took to social media and informed fans that she has been tested positive for the COVID-19. Shrenu also wrote, "Even after being so careful if it can get to you then imagine the power of this invisible demon we are fighting with." Shrenu extended concern and asked people to be very careful and also urged fans to save themselves from the virus. Shrenu Parikh penned a note which read, "Hey everyone has been away for a while but the bugger hasn't spared me... was found COVID positive a few days ago, and I'm now recovering in the hospital! keep me and my family in ur prayers! and I'm very thankful to all the corona warriors who treat the patients compassionately during these scary times too."

As soon as Shrenu shared the note, her Ishqbaaz co-star Kunal Jaisingh asked her to get well soon. Kunal also assured that she will fight COVID-19 and recover like a warrior, just that she is. Her Isqhbaaz co-stars Surbhi Chandna and Navina also called her a 'fighter'. Moreover, Shrenu's Ek Bhram...Sarvagun Sampanna co-star Zain said, "Get well soon...and don't worry about it, just stay strong." Among so many other stars, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Shivangi Joshi also wished Shrenu Parikh a speedy recovery.

