'Shri Krishna' Beats 'Ramayan' And 'Mahabharat' To Secure Top Spot In The TRP Charts

Mythological shows have been trending on television these days. Since the COVID-19 lockdown was imposed, Doordarshan has held a re-run of iconic mythological shows. According to the recent TRP list, Shri Krishna’s TRP has surpassed Ramayan’s TRP. While Shri Krishna has occupied a top spot in the TRP ratings, shows like Mahabharat and Ramayan remain in the running of the top 5 TRP list. Due to great public demand, all these shows are being aired on India’s public broadcasting channel Doordarshan.

Shri Krishna began its re-telecast on 3rd May 2020. The show airs on DD National every day at 9 pm. The show has been directed by Ramanand Sagar and stars actors like Ashok Kumar, Swapnil Joshi, and Sarvadaman Banerjee. While actor Askok Kumar has played the role of young Krishna, Swapnil Joshi and Sarvadaman Banerjee have played the roles of the teenage and adult deity respectively.

The show features the life of Lord Krishna who is worshipped as the eighth incarnation of Lord Vishnu. At present, the show is featuring Lord Krishna’s teenage phase that is played by actor Swapnil Joshi. Fans not only appreciate the performance of these actors but also worship them greatly.

Ramayan

The epic show Ramayan is also doing well on television. The show features Arun Govil, Dipika Chikhlia, and Sunil Lahri in the lead roles. While the role of Ram has been played by Arun Govil, Dipika Chikhlia plays the role of Goddess Sita, Lord Ram’s wife. Further, the role of Lord Ram’s brother, Lakshman has been played by actor Sunil Lahri.

The show is based on Valmiki’s Epic Ramayan and Tulsidas’ Ramchitramanas. Ramanand Sagar's Ramayana has done extremely well on television. Earlier, the show was deemed to be the highest ever rating show for a Hindi General Entertainment Channel (GEC) program since 2015, according to the BARC TRP list.

Mahabharat

The iconic mythological show has been directed by B.R Chopra. The veteran director directed 94 episodes of this series along with his son Ravi Chopra. The title track of this show has received immense praise and admiration. The show stars veteran actors like Nitish Bharadwaj, Mukesh Khanna, Gajendra Chauhan, Praveen Kumar, and Puneet Issar. While people are unable to venture out of their homes, they greatly enjoy binge-watching these mythological shows on television.

