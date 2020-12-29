Shruti Seth Undergoes Emergency Surgery, Pens Moving Note With Picture From Hospital

Rajneeti actor Shruti Seth took to her Instagram handle to reveal that she had to undergo emergency surgery and urged her fans to not take health for granted. She shared a picture from the hospital bed clicked by her husband Danish Aslam and penned a moving note.

"Stay in the moment: So 2020 managed to give me and my family a last jolt, with me ending up in emergency surgery. All my Christmas and new year travel plans have been suspended and here I am just giving thanks for averting a major health crisis," she began the message.

"I guess I hadn't really learnt the lessons I was meant to; but now I have been schooled. Sharing my learnings: -DO NOT TAKE YOUR HEALTH FOR GRANTED. EVER! - Hospitals make you realise that beneath the vanity, the ego, the personality & the life experiences, we're all just biology - Food is a drug just for the brain; the body can survive on a glucose drip -- and I love food and I missed it so much," she further wrote.

"Most basic bodily functions are the work of some incredible engineering so be grateful for just being able to open your eyes every morning or being able to fall asleep at night. Be good to your body so it can't return the favour when you need it - count your blessings and hold on to people who love you and genuinely care about your well being. I actually have physical scars to remind me about the uniqueness of the year gone by. And I hope they remind to always say thanks! I'm sending all of you tonnes of love and positivity for the new year. May it treat us kindly. Wishing everyone a Happy New Year. P.S: Even though I may not know many of you personally I'm thankful for your love and blessings. Always!," concluded.

