Shubh Aarambh On Colors TV Written Update: Episode 2: Raja Meets Rani

Episode 3

Raja arrives late at the shop and due to this, he is scolded by Ektaan. Meanwhile, a woman gets in an argument with the seller for calling her old. Raja immediately douses the situation by calling her beautiful which later leads to the woman buying three extra sarees for herself. A worker brings in a male mannequin due to which Ektaan scolds him and orders him to arrange for a female mannequin instead.

Mehul joins in and tries to arrange for a mannequin. He finds a seller and asks for delivery by 4 pm. Rani notices this and inquires if they need a salesgirl for the shop. Mehul declines her request, Rani persists that she can do any work as she is in desperate need of a job. Hence Mehul makes Rani stand outside the shop as a mannequin and whispers her to not let anyone know she is a real human.

Rani agrees to it and places a condition that no one touches her. Mehul calls Raja and assigns him to supervise the mannequin and not let anyone touch it. Raja is in doubt as to why not let anyone touch the supposed mannequin. He whispers something and Rani sneezes, Raja is startled and Rani whispers that she is doing this for the money.

Raja notices a few pests coming towards her and brings out a mop to clean the area. He hides rani behind a poster. Rani relaxes while he removes the pests from the place she was standing. He gets her water and makes sure no one notices her while she drinks it. A feather falls on her shoulder; Raja takes it off her as to prevent her from sneezing again. Meanwhile, her saree gets untucked, and Raja helps her to tuck it back in.

Rani thanks Raja, and Raja assures her that she was the one who needs to be thanked as she helped them. He assures her that he would help her anytime if she would call onto him. Meanwhile, Raja watches Jharna and asks Rani, if a girl calls a guy handsome with no imperfection does it mean she likes him. Rani rebukes by saying no, it only means she is praising you or fooling you as everyone in the world has imperfections. Raja is shocked to hear this.

