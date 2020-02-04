Shubhaarambh Written Update February 3: Raja Is Unaware About The Finances Of His Shop

Shubhaarambh is a popular television show that airs on Colors TV. It airs at 9 pm every day from Monday to Friday. The show streams on Voot. It is a unique love story where the guy relies on his heart to make decisions whereas the girl is more practical. Read on to know what happened in last night's episode.

Shubhaarambh written updates- February 3

The scene started where Raja was seen giving Kritida a foot massage and Asha entered the scene. She showed her burned hand to Raja. When she was asked how she burned her hand, she replied that she was cooking but quickly changed her answer and said she was making tea and left the scene. Kritida said that Asha was looking worried and lost. Raja left the scene saying that he would talk to her about it.

Kritida later instructed Asha to continue with the pretence and make Raja feel that Rani has been making her work so that Asha earns money for her. Asha agreed. Later in the episode, Raja and Rani were laying in bed when Jharna called everybody downstairs. There, Gunwant told everyone that his uncle had passed away and makes Raja in charge of the shop as he, along with Hitank, would be leaving.

Later in the episode, Raja was at the shop when he saw a woman in a veil pacing down that lane. He recognised her to be Asha and followed her, but Asha hid. Meanwhile, Rani called up at the shop to speak to Raja but his servant picked up the phone and told her that Raja is away. Rani heard over the phone that some investors had come and were looking for Hitank. Rani told the servant to make the investors stay there. She went looking for Raja and took him to the shop. When the investors asked for their payment, Raja called up Mukul. Mukul did not receive the phone call and Raja got all worked up.

Rani asked him why was he so hassled, to which Raja said that he does not know the amount he has to pay to the investors. Rani is shocked upon hearing this as she realised that Raja, being the shop owner, is unaware of the finances. The episode ended on that note.

Image credits: Mahima Makwana Instagram

