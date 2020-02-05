Shubhaarambh Written Updates February 4: Rani Told Raja To Take A Stand For Himself

Shubhaarambh is a popular television show that airs on Colors TV. It airs at 9 pm every day from Monday to Friday. The show streams on Voot. It is a unique love story where the guy relies on his heart to make decisions whereas the girl is more practical. Read on to know what happened in last night's episode.

Shubhaarambh written updates- February 4

At the start of the episode, Rani asked the investor the amount that had to be paid. He told her and Raja that 50 thousand needed to be paid. Rani asked Raja to pay the amount, but Raja was unaware of how to make payments. When Rani suggested that he should pay via cheque, he told her that he doesn't know where that is, neither did he have a bank account.

The client got impatient and cancelled the deal. When Gunwant returned and got to know about it, he scolded Mehul as he had left him in charge of payments and receipt.

Rani was shocked at discovering that Raja, despite being the shop owner, had no idea about payments. Raja defended himself and said that he was not responsible for accounts. Rani wondered to herself why Raja was so irresponsible and careless.

Rani advised him that he should become more responsible. Rani also pointed out to him that though Gunwant was not blaming him for the deal, he had never given him any responsibility at all. She even told him that his work and responsibilities do not bring any food to the shop.



Raja contemplated whether what Rani said was true. The next morning, he went to the shop and told Gunwant that he wants a bigger share of responsibilities. Everybody was shocked that Raja took a stand for himself and was taking an interest in the shop. The episode ended on that note.

