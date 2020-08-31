Shubhangi Atre As Anguri Starts New Cooking Channel With Vibhuti In Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain

In the upcoming episode of Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai, the viewers will get to see interesting twists as Shubhangi Atre playing the role of Anguri Bhabhi will be seen teaming up with Vibhuti (Aasif Sheikh) to open a cookery channel on Youtube. According to the latest promo of Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai, Anguri Bhabhi is seen starting her channel as Anguri Ki Rasoi. In the promo video, Saxena Ji is seen recording Anguri and Vibhuti as they stand on the kitchen counter wearing chef coat and hat.

Anguri introduces the audience to Anguri Ki Rasoi looking in the camera and introduces Vibhut as her assistant. However, she says the word 'assistant' wrong and Vibhuti explains her. Anguri tries to say 'assistant' but fails. Later in the video, Anguri is sitting outside her house and Vibhuti comes to say hello to her. Anguri scolds Vibhuti for bringing bad vegetables as one of her fans comes to her to say he found the vegetables rotten in the video. Anguri gets furious and asks Vibhuti to leave at the end of the video.

Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai episode updates

In the last episode of Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai, Tiwari loses his memory and starts acting like a child. Anguri blames Vibhuti and tries to cure Tiwari. However, Tiwari is seen doing unusual activities and Anguri is pissed at Vibhuti. Sometimes he is seen punishing himself or crying because of Anguri. Anguri asks Ammaji to come and help her but Ammaji says she is busy. Anguri then asks Vibhuti to entertain her husband, she does and the episode ends with Tiwari playing with Vibhuti.

About the show

Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai is a daily soap that was first aired on March 2, 2015. The series has one of the highest TRPs and is also officially one of the most-watched TV shows on the channel. Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai, which has been on air for almost five years, went off-air in mid-March 2020 as a result of a Coronavirus pandemic. The show stars Aashif Sheikh, Shubhangi Atre, Shilpa Shinde, Saanand Verma and Rohitash Gaud in pivotal roles. Fans and viewers are now curious to know who is going to fill Saumya Tandon's shoes on the show.

