Shubhangi Atre Tests Negative For Covid-19; Thanks Fans For All The Love And Best Wishes

Actor Shubhangi Atre has finally tested negative for COVID-19, as she shared with her fans and followers in an Instagram post on Monday, April 26, 2021. The actor posted a quirky picture of herself as she shared the news and also thanked her fans for wishing the best for her. Read along and take a look at the post that Shubhangi shared and what she wrote with it.

Shubhangi Atre tests negative for Covid-19

The actor took to the photo-sharing platform and shared a picture of herself with a pouty face and held her hand showing a thumbs-up. Shubhangi expressed in her caption how being "negative" has given her happiness for the first time. She wrote, “For the first time in my life, the "Negative" word gave me immense happiness,” followed by a bunch of emojis and the hashtag #StaySafeStayHome.

The post has over 31k likes, so far and the comments under it are flooded with love for the actor, by her fans and friends who are glad to find out about the actor’s recovery. Shubhangi also replied to the comments and thanked all her fans and followers for the love and wishes; writing “Love u all guys, thank you so so much for the warm wishes and prayers”. Take a look at some of the comments here.

About Shubhangi Atre's health update

The actor had first shared the news of her testing positive on April 6, 2021, in a video on the social media platform. She expressed gratitude to everyone who was praying for her and wishing for her speedy recovery. The actor had further mentioned that the prayers are probably working as she has started feeling better. Shubhangi also took to her feed, on April 11, which marks her birthday and shared how the quarantine period has made her appreciate every moment of life.



About Shubhangi Atre's shows

The actor who is popularly known for playing the role of Angoori Bhabhi in the show, Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai recently celebrated the 14-year anniversary of her debut show Kasturi. On April 23, 2021, she shared a poster that featured a picture of the actor from the show and the text "14 years of Kasturi". Alongside, Shubhangi wrote, “Celebrating 14 years of Kasturi. This show is extremely nostalgic for me as it was my first show, my first baby and I'm extremely grateful for it!”.

