Shubhangi Atre Thanks Fans And Followers For Birthday Wishes, Shares Video

Actor Shubhangi Atre of Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai fame recently celebrated her birthday on April 11, 2021. The actor, who is currently recovering from COVID-19, took to her Instagram account and thanked all her fans and followers for the birthday wishes and love. Read along to take a look at the video and have a look at what Shubhangi has to say.

Shubhangi Atre thanks fans and followers

The actor shared a post where she expresses gratitude for the best wishes, love and support that she received on the occasion of her birthday. Shubhangi shared that she was feeling much better now, followed by thanking everyone. She then went on to express that the isolation has taught her how every little moment should be celebrated in life.

The actor also said that when she will be out of isolation, she will make sure that she becomes a more positive person, full of love and affection and concluded the video by saying, "I love you all". The caption she posted with the video reads, “Thanks everyone for the birthday wishes. I can’t tell you how much I enjoyed hearing from so many friends that too in my #quarantine. Love you all” followed by a red heart. The post has over 25k views with likes close to 10k on it since it was shared online. The actor has received major love in the comments under the post, by her fans and followers. Take a look at some of them here.

The actor has been playing the role of Angoori Tripathi in the popular show Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai, for over 5 years now since she first entered the show in 2016. She has won four ITA Awards and two Indian Telly Awards for her work in the show, for the Best Actress in Comedy role category. Prior to this, the actor was also seen in one of the segments of the show Stories by Rabindranath Tagore, where she played a character named Kamala. The actor made her debut in the TV industry with the show Kasautii Zindagii Kay, as Palcchin Verma.

