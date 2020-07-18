'Shubharam' Written Update July 17: Rani Slips & Falls Down The Stairs

Friday’s episode of Shubharam begins with Raja asking the dealer to get the money in the evening. When Gunwant asked him where was he supposed to get the money, Raja shows him the place where he keeps his money hidden saying that he blindly trusts Gunwant. He also asked Gunwant to change his ways and gave the keys to him. But Gunwant returned the key.

Shubharam Written Update July 17

On the other hand, Kirdida felt hungry and went to the kitchen only to find nothing to eat. She then asked Asha for food, who in return shows her boxes of food that are for her and Raja. Asha told her if she wants to eat then she has to cook for herself. Furious Kirdida starts to cook but struggles a lot making a mess in the kitchen. In the process, flour falls on her and she recalls the time when she purposely used to trouble Asha. She heard the doorbell ring and goes to open the door.

ALSO READ| 'Shubharambh' Written Update For July 14: Raja Apologizes To Rani For Everything

As soon as she opens the door she finds Rani on the other side. Kirdida asked her if she has returned home, Rani denies and gives her shoes and asked Kirdida to give it to Raja. Kirdida denies and Rani then keeps his shoes on the table and told her that Raja will himself find out once he sees them. Rani goes to her room to collect her things, only to find that her room is a complete mess. She feels like cleaning the room but later decides to concentrate only on her work.

ALSO READ| Shooting Of Popular Shows 'Barrister Babu' And 'Shubharambh' Commences After Lockdown

Kirdida decided to take revenge on Asha for not cooking. She planned to damage Raja’s shoes. Meanwhile, while packing Rani finds a sweater she bought for Raja. She reminisces of their memories together. She also recalled how Raja once wanted to burn the sweater. Sighing, she continued to pack her things. After packing, she couldn’t control herself from cleaning the room.

ALSO READ| 'Shubharambh' Actor Mahima Makwana Complains Of Chest Pain, Says 'waiting For Reports'

Meanwhile, Kirdida gets a scissor to ruin the shoes. Rani saw it from upstairs and requests her not to cut the shoes. Kirdida doesn’t listen and began to cut Raja’s shoes. Rani rushed down to stop her however she slipped and fell down rolling from the stairs. Shocked Kirdida tries to wake her up but she becomes unconscious. Rani recollects all her memories with Raja as she fades away. Raja and Asha enter the scene. Stay tuned for further updates about Shubharam.

ALSO READ| 'Shubharambh' Written Update For July 14: Raja Apologizes To Rani For Everything

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.