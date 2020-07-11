'Shubharambh' Actor Mahima Makwana Complains Of Chest Pain, Says 'waiting For Reports'

Shubharambh actor Mahima Makwana took to her Twitter on July 10 and wrote that she woke up with sudden chest pain in the centre and left, but she ignored it and rushed to work. Mahima then wrote that it was sudden and increased gradually and that it panicked her too. Mahima Makwana questioned if Corona has divided people instead of uniting them.

Mahima further penned that she was surprised as some people around her could only think she was infected, followed by her behavioural changes and distancing. The actor expressed that in times like such, humanity and kindness are the most important things that people need. Moreover, people never know what impact their indirect actions could make, she added.

Highlighting the importance of holding tight to their loved ones, Mahima Makwana wrote, "Make sure you hold those tight who are there for you at your worst and love them, value them Those actions speaks louder than words. Right now, I am home, resting..patiently waiting for the reports. Love a Lil more."

Has Corona divided us instead of uniting?Has Corona taken all the humanity or sensibilities that we cannot think otherwise?This morning, I wokeup with a sudden chest-pain(centre and left)ignored it and rushed to work. It was sudden and increased gradually that it panicked me 1/3 — Mahima Makwana (@MahimaMakwana_) July 10, 2020

Meanwhile, only recently on July 7, Mahima Makwnaa had informed fans that Shubharambh will begin from July 13 onwards from Monday to Friday on Colors. She also wrote that in the current times, to be cautious or take prevention in a profession like hers is very difficult. She called it a 'surreal' feeling to be in front of the lens and to get back to the set life. She wrote, "I hope this shall pass too soon. GO Corona Go!!. Meanwhile, Rani will be back on your television screens with new episodes, a Lil too sooner."

Actor Adnan tests negative

Recently, television actor Adnan Khan, who is seen in the much-acclaimed show Ishq Subhan Allah, was tested negative for Covid-19. In an interview with a news portal, Adnan Khan revealed how he was not keeping too well and also expressed 'relief' that he is not suffering from Coronavirus. He was taking too many precautions such as having hot water and monitoring everything with a microscope, Adnan added.

Meanwhile, the new promo of Mahima Makwana's show Shubharambh was unveiled a while ago. The promo reveals that Raja and Rani met like 'Sui and Dhaaga'. However, a new disaster turns up in their life, but the duo decides to fight it together. Take a look:

