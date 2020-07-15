'Shubharambh' Written Update For July 14: Raja Apologizes To Rani For Everything

After a huge gap of many months, shooting of your favourite TV shows has finally commenced. Now one can watch fresh episodes of several serials on various Entertainment channels, Colors Tv's Shubharambh being one of them. But if by any chance you have missed Shubharambh latest episode, we bring to you July 14 written update. Take a look:

Shubhaarambh July 14 pisode-Written Update

Shubharambh July 14 episode starts with Raja confronting Motapapa and Motimummy after the big reveal. Irrespective of cheating him, Raja tells Motapapa that all the men in the house will continue to work at the shop, like before. Raja will stay the owner, but he is not restricting anyone from coming to the shop. Next, he asks Khaitan Bhai to resume work, and take care of the shop like always. After listening to this Khaitan gives Raja a hug and gets emotional. Asha, Raja's mother, on the other hand, tells Raja that Motapapa and his wife should be punished and we should throw them out of the house. But, because his late father used to respect them a lot, let them stay, and feel guilty and count their curses. Raja asks Rani if he's doing to the right thing by taking this decision in Shubharambh July 14 episode.

But Rani, after listening to Raja's words, leaves the house without anyone noticing. Asha asks Raja firmly to go and get Rani back so that she can apologize to her for her deeds. Rani reaches her maayka alone and pretends as if everything is normal in front of her elder sister. However, Rani's sister (Bhen) understands that something is fishy. She questions her and that's when Rani tells her now she should be happy that everything has fallen into place. Rani corrects Bhen and tells her what you are thinking, the reality is not like that. Suddenly, Raja arrives and he questions Rani why she went without telling anyone and, how he has been looking for her everywhere.

Next in Shubharambh July 14 episode, one can see after Raja's arrival, Bhen asks them to talk it out and she leaves the house. Raja then apologizes to Rani for everything and every time he failed to trust her. To this Rani says that she cannot let her self-respect be surrendered because of her marriage to him. Rani makes it a point that Raja recollect the countless number of times his family disrespected and made false accusations on her of stealing things. Raja then gifts Rani a pair of golden shoes which she gave him during their childhood days. Rani tries to avoid any conversation with him and starts either making tea or doing some random stuff in her house.

Next in Shubharambh July 14 episode, you see Raja time and again apologising for all the misunderstanding and his blind faith on behalf of Motapapa and Motamummy to Rani. But she is very angry and in no mood to go back to her Sasural with Raja. Instead, Rani tells Raja, that there's no way she will ever forget how he insulted her family, every time Motimummy called her the accused in any conspiracy. Rani tells him that she has given him innumerable chances. Even when the last time Raja said the same thing that he will make things right and trust her, yet he broke a promise and humiliated her in front of his entire family. She then tells Raja that the only reason she helped him and came back home was to save his shop and reveal the true face of Motapapa and Motamummy in front of him. She also tells Raja that, that she came because she loves.. but before she could complete the sentence the Shubharambh July 14 episode ends.

