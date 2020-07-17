'Shubharambh' Written Update For July 16, 2020: Rani Refuses To Come Back Home

Shubharambh is a very popular Indian television series that is produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions. The show premiered on December 2, 2019, and airs on the channel Colors TV. The show cast Mahima Makwana and Akshit Sukhija as the lead characters. The show went off-air in March 2020 due to the global pandemic and is now back on air after over three months. Here is the written update for Shubharambh’s episode that aired on July 16, 2020. Read ahead to know more-

Shubharambh written update

The episode started as Aasha went to Raja’s room and asked Rani to give her sweets. Aasha blamed herself for not trusting Rani while she revealed the true faces of Gunwant and Kirtida. She felt bad for what happened with Rani but Raja promised to bring Rani back to the house. At night both Raja and Rani feel sleepless, lost in each other’s memory. Raja even sent Rani a voice message about how much he’s missing her.

Rani tried to ignore the message, but by mistake, she sent him a ‘kissing’ emoticon. She sent him a voice message saying that it was a mistake, to which Raja texted back and said that he wished for such mistakes to keep happening. He recalled the time when by mistake she sent her picture and that was the start of their relationship. Rani kept here phone away in order to ignore the message but as her childhood shoe fell on it and the message once again got played that made Rani get lost in his memories.

Next day, Gunwant and Kirdida were in the hall while Aasha took the evil eyes (nazar) off Raja as he was going to work for the first day as an owner. Kirdida informed Gunwant about the fact that Rani declined to come back to the house. Raja took blessings of Gunwant and Kirdida but they showed ignorance towards him and treated him as a servant like before. Aasha got angry seeing that and asked Raja to sit and talk as he was now the owner of the shop and the house.

Raja denied and said that everything will be the same inside the house. He gave ₹2 lakhs to Gunwant for household expenses and said that it was his duty to take care of the house and he will fulfil it for sure. Raja left and Gunwant gave the money to Kirdida and the two left. Meanwhile, Rani was making breakfast for everyone when Bailu and his sister started discussing their parents stuck in curfew in Surat. They found out that Rani was very angry on what her sister said about Raja’s visit the last day. Stay tuned to get more updates.

