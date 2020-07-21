'Shubharambh' Written Update July 20, 2020: Rani Is Fighting Between Life And Death

Shubharambh is a popular Indian television daily soap that is produced under the banner of Shashi Sumeet Productions. The show premiered on December 2, 2019, and airs on the channel Colors TV. The show cast Mahima Makwana and Akshit Sukhija as the lead characters. The show went off-air in March 2020 due to the global pandemic and is now back on air after over three months. Here is the written update for Shubharambh’s episode that aired on July 20, 2020. Read ahead to know-

The episode started as Raja and Asha entered the house and saw Kritika standing near the clock. Rani’s body had been hiding behind the pillar. Asha told Raja to wait for her as she was just getting some stuff. Asha brought Raja’s clothes and handed them over to Kritika. She said that they are old, but she can keep them for Hitank and Mehul. Later she made Kritika realise that they are not here. When Raja asked Asha to stop, she said okay and started to move towards the dining table.

Kritika looked at them as they left. Raja asked her to eat too but Kritika said that she will eat later on. Gunvant entered and saw Kritika tensed. Raja called him to have lunch but he left. Kritika saw Rani hidden behind the pillar but left without saying anything.

Later, Raja came out of his room and said that Kritika cleaned his room, but she shouldn’t do it. He called Rani but she did not pick up. He called Chukki and asked about Rani’s whereabouts. Chukki said that she left to meet Raja a while back. Raja started to think if Rani came to his house. He asked Kesha but she said that she didn’t see her. Meanwhile, Gunvant and Kritika took Rani’s body and left her outside the house on the road.

Raja started looking around for Rani, he called her but she did not pick up. Chukki called Utsav and told him that Rani was missing. He left the house in search of Rani. He called her too but she did not pick up. Raja looked outside his house and saw some people looking at a girl lying on the road. Utsav came there too and they saw Rani lying there. Raja and Utsav rushed towards her, as Kritika and Gunvant sigh.

Raja and Utsav immediately brought Rani to the hospital. Utsav said that he doesn’t know what happened to her. The doctor came there and said that she had a serious head injury and that they were very late to bring her here. He informed them that she had an accident four hours back. Tensed Chukki said that only Rani will be able to tell how this happened. Raja asked the doctor if Rani will become fine, to which the doctor said that she is stable for now. Raja said that he will stay here the night. Asha said God is with Rani, she will become fine.

