'Shubharambh' Written Update For July 21, 2020: Doctors Reveal Rani Has Amnesia

Shubharambh is a very popular Indian television series that is produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions. The show premiered on December 2, 2019, and airs on the channel Colors TV. The show cast Mahima Makwana and Akshit Sukhija as the lead characters. The show went off-air in March 2020 due to the global pandemic and is now back on air after over three months. Here is the written update for Shubharambh’s episode that aired on July 21, 2020. Read ahead to know-

Shubharambh July 21 episode written update

The episode started as Kritika took Rani’s things and put them in her cupboard. She took her shoes and said that Raja might find them so it is better for her to hide them. She went into the storeroom and said that she should burn them. She could not find the matchsticks and put them in a box for now.

Also Read | Housefull 4 Is Rana Dagubatti's First Comedy Film In Bollywood

Meanwhile, Raja sat in the hospital room while Rani laid on the bed unconsciously. He recalled their moments together, like the time when they met in the shop, their dates, their marriage, and then their breakup. Raja was in tears.

Also Read | Rafael Nadal Interacts With Fans On Instagram After US Open Win

In the morning, the doctor asked Raja to bring some medicines for Rani. Utsav and Chukki had arrived at the hospital so Raja left to buy the medicines. Rani woke up and asked where her mom and dad were. Chukki said that they were in Surat. As Raja and the doctor walk inside the room, Rani looked at Raja and told the doctor that her head hurts. The doctor said everything will be fine, and asked Rani to go back to sleep. Chukki asked Raja to go to his house and take some rest. He said that he will go right now but will be back in a few hours.

Also Read | "Salman Khan Has A Bad Habit," Says Director Ali Abbas Zafar

Raja and Utsav spoke to the doctor. The doctor said that Rani has amnesia, which means a person stores different time periods in their minds. The doctor informed them that Rani had forgotten her last six months due to the severe head injury. He suggested that once she became fine then they can try to make her recall everything, as people usually get their memory back.

Also Read | Bhoot Part 1: The Haunted Ship Release Date And First Look Out Now

Raja and Utsav came back home. Raja saw Rani as she spoke to her sister and he was mesmerized to see her. Raja recalled the doctor’s words that she doesn’t remember their memories and doesn’t know who he is now. Raja thought that Rani was not with him and sadly left from there, without even meeting her.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.