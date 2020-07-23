Shubharambh Written Update For July 22, 2020: Raja Tries To Woo Rani With A New Identity

Shubharambh is a very popular Indian television series that is produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions. The show premiered on December 2, 2019, and airs on the channel Colors TV. The show features Mahima Makwana and Akshit Sukhija as the lead characters. The show went off air in March 2020 due to the global pandemic and is now back on air after over three months. Here is the written update for Shubharambh’s episode that aired on July 22, 2020. Read ahead to know more-

The episode starts with Kirdida worrying about what Rani would have said to Raja about how her accident took place. Raja enters the house frustrated while Gunwant and Kirdida get scared. Raja, without saying anything, picks up a knife making Kirdida sacred. Gunwant advises her to apologise before Raja took any extreme step. Kirdida approaches Raja and apologizes for what happened with Rani. She says that she didn’t do anything on purpose.

At that exact moment, Aasha comes there and asks what happened to Rani. Raja tells her about Rani having amnesia and the fact that she had forgotten the last six months of her life. Gunwant and Kirdida overhear this conversation and are overjoyed. They thank God for not letting them get caught.

Meanwhile, Rani is shocked to know that she had forgotten a part of her life and gets confused. Utsav and Chutki wonder how to tell her about Raja and her marriage with him. They decide to show her their photos on their mobile. As they were about to show her the photos, Raja enters. He introduces himself as Hemanth leaving everyone confused. He says that he had been in Delhi for the last few months and came back yesterday. He signals Chutki and Utsav to support him and they too agreed with him.

Utsav asked Raja why did he lie to Rani about his identity. Raja says that God had given him another chance to get Rani and he was going to start their love story again. When Utsav said that he could’ve done that with his own name itself, Raja said that Rani hated their “status difference” and so he wanted to woo her by not being the rich Raja. He wanted to make her believe in his love. Utsav asks if hiding such a big thing would be easy as everyone knew about them. On the other hand, Chutki tries convincing Rani that Hemanth is a good guy but Rani doubts him as he’s her jiju’s choice. She says that she dislikes him already because he was so cheesy.

Utsav tells Raja that he will support him and so will his family, except one guy. Both Utsav and Raja were seen requesting Popat to not reveal the truth but Popat refuses to support them. Raja lures him with a good job and he agrees to support them.

