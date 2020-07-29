Shubharambh Written Update For July 28, 2020: Rani's First Day Working At The Shop

Shubharambh is a very popular Indian television series that is produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions. The show premiered on December 2, 2019, and airs on the channel Colors TV. The show features Mahima Makwana and Akshit Sukhija as the lead characters. The show went off-air in March 2020 due to the global pandemic and is now back on air after over three months. Here is the written update for Shubharambh’s episode that aired on July 28, 2020. Read ahead to know:

The episode starts as Rani gets shocked on seeing Raja riding a bike. Raja offers to give her a ride but Rani suggests that they should take a bus. So, they leave together for the bus stop.

Rani and Raja arrive at the shop and the latter opens the door. Rani is nervous as it is her first day at work but Raja assures her that he will help her and asks her to be calm. He leaves by saying that he needs to meet a client and Rani enters the shop. Rani starts to arrange the mannequin when by mistake the hand of the mannequin breaks. Rani is worried about getting caught and wonders about what can she do to fix it.

Meanwhile, Aasha overhears Kirdida and Gunwant talk about Aasha declining such a big proposal like the one Mukesh Bhai had offered. Gunwant calls her foolish while Kirdida speaks about Raja working as a servant in his own shop, only for Rani. They mock that Raja could never become the owner as he is fated to be a servant. Aasha fumes on hearing this and goes to Raja’s room. As she is arranging Raja’s room, she finds Rani and Raja’s wedding picture that gets her thinking.

Rani is posing as a mannequin when Aasha comes to the shop. Kirdida greets her as the malkin (owner) and just as Aasha is about to touch Rani, Raja comes there. Aasha asks Raja to hurry up and have food and later leaves while closing the door. Rani wonders why was the owner feeding Raja.

Rani sneezes and everyone wonders who it is but Raja finds out that Rani has been pretending to be a mannequin. A customer wants to try their outfit on Rani but Raja offers to help. Rani understands that Raja has found out about her and feels grateful.

