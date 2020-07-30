Shubharambh Written Update For July 29, 2020: Rani Feels Betrayed By Raja

Shubharambh is a very popular Indian television series that is produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions. The show premiered on December 2, 2019, and airs on the channel Colors TV. The show cast Mahima Makwana and Akshit Sukhija as the lead characters. The show went off-air in March 2020 due to the global pandemic and is now back on air after over three months. Here is the written update for Shubharambh’s episode that aired on July 29, 2020. Read ahead to know more-

The episode starts as Rani asks many questions to get the truth out of Raja. Raja answers all her questions keeping her in mind but Rani is thinking that he is talking about some other girl. Raja’s phone is ringing as Chukki is calling him to tell him the truth. Rani asks for tea, as her head is hurting. Raja is going out to get tea for both himself and Rani. Rani is alone and thinks of making use of this situation. Rani starts to search for evidence that will prove that she is married to Raja.

While searching, Rani finds a suitcase. As she starts to open the suitcase, a picture falls from inside. Just as Rani is about to pick up the picture, Raja comes in and pushes it under the table. Rani again manages to send Raja out by making some excuse and Raja leaves. As Raja comes out again, he finally picks up Chukki’s call. Chukki tells him that Rani is about to find the truth. After listening to this Raja understands that Rani is spying on him and rushes back inside.

Meanwhile, Rani picks up the picture that Raja hid under the table but finds that the face of the girl in the picture is missing as it is torn off. Rani shows Raja the picture and starts to ask about it. She shouts at him and says that he has broken her trust. Rani leaves from there in anger, having broken all ties with Raja. Raja is heartbroken.

Rani comes back home fuming in anger. When everyone asks her about what happened, she said that she doesn’t wish to talk to anyone. Chukki goes to meet Raja and asks him what happened. After Raja tells her everything that happened earlier, Chukki starts to worry. But, Raja promises her that he will handle the situation.

Inside her room, Rani is crying and asking God why does it feel like she knows Raja from a long time. Raja looks at Rani from his window and they have eye contact. But, Rani shuts the window on his face in anger.

