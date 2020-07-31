'Shubharambh' Written Update July 30, 2020: Rani Remembers Her Past

Shubharambh is a very popular Indian television series that is produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions. The show premiered on December 2, 2019, and airs on the channel Colors TV. The show features Mahima Makwana and Akshit Sukhija as the lead characters. The show went off air in March 2020 due to the global pandemic and is now back on air after over three months. Here is the written update for Shubharambh episode that aired on July 30, 2020. Read ahead to know more-

ALSO READ: 'Shubharambh' Written Update For July 27, 2020: Raja Accepts Rani's Job Application

Shubharambh written update

The episode starts with Rani getting ready to go out. She becomes upset after looking at Raja’s house from her window and thinks how she got a big shock on the last step of her love life. But this time, it’s her fault too. She further thinks that she never thought that Hemant would be responsible for such a betrayal. She gets nostalgic after thinking about her adorable days of spending time with him. She remembers how they used to roam around in the city, have tea together, and how they stood together in line for water. Rani decides that she will not think of Hemant now onwards and will perform her job faithfully.

On the other hand, Asha secretly meets Mukesh. He asks her what has she thought about his proposal. Asha says that he has to prove a few things regarding their business. Mukesh gives her the shop’s papers and says its worth is Rs 3 crores. He further states that Raja has to sign these papers and he will get the shop. On listening to this, Asha gets shocked and says Raja won’t sign them. Hence, she hatches a plan to get him to sign them.

Asha leaves and Mukesh meets Gunvant and says his work is done. He further states that all papers are fake and some papers also mention that Gunvant will be the new owner of Raja’s shop. Mukesh reveals that they have to wait for Raja to sign the documents and then the shop will be given to Gunvant. Gunvant says Asha is very greedy and her greed will destroy Raja’s life.

ALSO READ: Shubharambh Written Update For July 29, 2020: Rani Feels Betrayed By Raja

Asha visits the shop and sees a worker taking some papers to Raja’s office to get them signed. Asha stops him and says she will get these approved. She puts Mukesh’s documents with those papers and keeps them on Raja’s desk. Meanwhile, Kritida calls Gunvant and says Asha has taken some papers to Raja’s office. On the other hand, Rani comes there and puts some documents on the table. She mistakenly finds the property papers and wonders why Raja wants to give his shop to Gunvant Reshammiya.

The scene shifts to Raja’s house. Asha comes there and says she had put some papers on his desk and asks if he signed those. Raja sees her golden shoes and asks where did she get them from. Asha says they were in the storeroom. Raja then suddenly remembers that Rani had come to his house on the day of the accident. Raja believes this is a good hint and decides to tell the truth to Rani. Meanwhile, Gunvant comes there and tells Kritida that Raja is here and asks him to bring the property papers.

In the meantime, Rani comes to Raja’s palace and wonders why she feels like she has been here before. She enters the house and looks at the goddess’ idol and prays to her. She recalls some memories. A few minutes later, she sees her pictures with Raja and their wedding photos. She also remembers how Raja said he was married once and she starts remembering her moments with him.

The scene shifts to Rani’s visit to her room with Raja and remembering their past. She rushes to open the cupboard and sees the sweater that she made for Raja there. Similarly, she remembers everything, from their wedding and their life together to how Rani saved Raja and how he didn’t trust her and then how she broke her marriage because of their differences in the status. Rani comes back to the lounge and cries looking at Raja, and the episode ends here.

ALSO READ: 'Shubharambh' Written Update For July 21, 2020: Doctors Reveal Rani Has Amnesia

ALSO READ: Shubharambh Written Update For July 28, 2020: Rani's First Day Working At The Shop

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.