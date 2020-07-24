Shubharambh Written Update July 23, 2020: Rani Is Irritated With Raja's Behaviour

Shubharambh is a very popular Indian television series that is produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions. The show premiered on December 2, 2019, and airs on the channel Colors TV. The show cast Mahima Makwana and Akshit Sukhija as the lead characters. The show went off-air in March 2020 due to the global pandemic and is now back on air after over three months. Here is the written update for Shubharambh’s episode that aired on July 23, 2020. Read ahead-

Shubharambh written update July 23

The episode starts as Rani came back after throwing garbage while Raja stopped her and asked her for a place to throw garbage too. Rani asked Raja what did he want and why’s he behind her all the time. Raja avoided the topic as he said that he just wanted directions where he could throw garbage.

Rani warned him to not mess with her and got irritated with his clingy nature. As Rani entered her house, she asked Utsav about why is Hemanth always behind her. To this Utsav said that not behind her but nearby as he is her new neighbour now. As Rani got confused after she heard that, Utsav escaped.

Gunwant got angry looking at Raja’s signatures in all payslips where there used to be once his signature. He tore off the slips and Kirdida asked him about why was he taking out his frustration on paper slips. Gunwant said that Raja had completely ruined his life and said that he didn’t want to go to the shop anymore. He said that he could not stay in the place as a servant where he once used to be an owner. Kirdida tried convincing him but he didn’t listen and decided to quit going to the shop.

Raja called Rani and asked her to help him repair the water pipe as it was leaking in his room. Rani cut the call on his face as she said that she’s not a plumber and asked him to not disturb her. Rani complained about Raja being their neighbour to Chukki and Chukki got irritated with her bickering.

Rani came to Raja’s house as she wanted to help him. She found Raja standing there holding a vessel to collect the dropping water. She helped Raja cover the place from where the water was leaking. Raja tried helping her but she asked him to stay away. While repairing, she fell down and scolded Raja for not helping her. When he recalled her own words, she left in fuming anger. Raja was working in a shop where Aasha came with food for him. She said about how unhappy she was with him staying in that small house. Raja said that they will be together soon and that too with Rani.

