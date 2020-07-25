'Shubharambh' Written Update July 24, 2020: Raja Lies To Rani About His Job

Shubharambh is a very popular Indian television series that is produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions. The show premiered on December 2, 2019, and airs on the channel Colors TV. The show casts Mahima Makwana and Akshit Sukhija as the lead characters. The show went off-air in March 2020 due to the global pandemic and is now back on air after over three months. Here is Shubharambh written update that aired on July 24, 2020. Read ahead to know-

Shubharambh July 24 episode

The episode started as Raja texted Rani to come out because he has something to give to her. Chukki forced her to go but she denied in stubbornness. Later Rani started doing her work but found Raja still waiting outside his house. She tried to avoid him but couldn’t stop peeping at him from time to time. She went to bed but still found Raja waiting and got frustrated. She went out and lashed at him for crossing his limits. Raja said that he didn’t cross any limits and stayed only outside of her house. She asked why did he call her and what was the list that he gave to her. He said that he remembers that Rani mentioned about finding a job in the morning and so he had shortlisted all the vacancies and asked her to try it. Rani denied taking it but Raja forcefully placed it in her hands and disappeared.

Next day, Raja interacted with a dealer named, Jeevan. Rani was busy giving interviews when she came across Raja’s shop. She found Srinath Ji’s picture outside the shop and prayed for her to get a job. She then noticed the vacancy board for sales representative and sales manager. Raja left while Rani spotted Jeevan. She saw the shop name board and recalled a bit of her past. She felt as if she had visited it before and the name Raja felt familiar to her. She inquired about the vacancy to Jeevan who asked her to ask Raja about it. Raja, who noticed Rani, immediately hid and signalled his staff to lie but he couldn’t understand. He pointed at Raja and said that he was the owner of the shop and Rani got shocked.

Raja, who got caught managed the situation and said that he was kidding and signalled his staff to lie with him too. Jeevan (his staff) agreed with whatever Raja said even after being confused, while Raja lied to Rani that he worked there as a manager. Rani asked how was that possible as he said he worked on vehicle deals online. Raja managed the situation and said that he changed his job and asked Rani why she was here. He sent Jeevan away and Rani scolded him for not informing her about the vacancy in the shop. She said that she wanted to apply and asked for the owner when Raja got confused, not knowing what to do. He found Moti Mummy coming to the shop and introduced her as the owner. Rani wondered how she knew her name but Raja said that he had spoken about her and took Kirdida away. Before leaving, Rani gave her resume to Kirdida and asked her for a job. Raja later explained Kirdida everything.

