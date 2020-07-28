'Shubharambh' Written Update For July 27, 2020: Raja Accepts Rani's Job Application

Shubharambh is a very popular Indian television series that is produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions. The show premiered on December 2, 2019. It features Mahima Makwana and Akshit Sukhija as the lead characters. The show went off air in March 2020 due to the global COVID-19 pandemic and is now back on air after over three months. Here is the Shubharambh written update for July 27, 2020. Read on to know more details:

The episode started as Raja wondered about what is to be done regarding Rani’s job. He decided to give the job to her in order to keep her closer to him. Kirdida went out and informed Rani that she got the job. Rani got very happy and thanked Kirdida. Kirdida asked her to thank Hemanth as he’s the one who recommended her to Raja.

Rani asked about the salary and Raja prompted Kirdida to say that its ₹20,000. Kirdida said just what Raja asked him to, which made Rani happy and she left from there. Later, Kirdida thought to herself that Raja made a big mistake by letting her in on his plan of lying to Rani as she will now plan something vicious.

Meanwhile, Mukesh Bhai spoke to Gunwant as he asked Mukesh the reason for his visit. He said that he had come for a meeting with Aasha. Gunwant called Aasha and introduced her to Mukesh Bhai. When Aasha asked for the reason for this sudden meeting, he said that he had come to propose a wedding between his daughter, Aneesha with Raja.

Aasha got shocked on hearing this and said that Raja is already married to Rani. Mukesh Bhai said that he is aware of their marriage but also knows that the marriage is unstable. He further said that his property is worth crores will also be transferred to her daughter after the marriage, and she already likes Raja.

Such a big amount made Aasha greedy and just as she was about to say yes, she thought to herself that Raja would never agree to this. Aasha half-heartedly said no to Mukesh Bhai, but he gave Aasha his contact number and asked her to contact him in case she changes her decision. While Gunwant bids Mukesh Bhai goodbye, Aasha is left in a dilemma.

