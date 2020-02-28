'Shubharambh' Written Updates February 27 | Rani Tells Asha Truth About Kirtida

Shubharambh is a popular television show that airs on Colors TV. It airs at 9 pm every day from Monday to Friday. The show also streams on Voot. It is a unique love story where Raja, the main lead, relies on his heart to make decisions whereas Rani, the female protagonist, is more practical. Read on to know what happened in Tuesday's episode.

Shubharambh written updates: February 27

The episode starts with all the family members taking a group photograph. Rani wonders how to tell Raja that Kirtida’s love is fake and she does not want the best for him. But she knows that she cannot say anything directly to him. So she tells him that she has a friend who loves her aunt, but that aunt does not have good intentions for her. Rani asks Raja for suggestions and if he thinks that a friend should break the relationship up. Raja says that relationships should be mended and not broken.

In the next scene, Rani goes to Asha’s room and tells her the truth about Kirtida. Asha cries and thinks that she should have realised this earlier. She recals that she made Raja respect Kritida so much that he would never see otherwise. Rani says that she will bring the truth out anyhow. She asks if Asha was on her side, to which Asha said yes.

In the next scene, Raja tells Rani that every year Kirtida was the first person to put colour on his face and bless him. Rani gets upset. When she sees Kirtida coming towards Raja, she deliberately comes in between the two and applies colour on his face. Asha is very happy to see that. Raja and Rani apologises to Kiritda. Rani suggests Raja to offer sweets to Kirtida as an apology. With this, the episode ends.

