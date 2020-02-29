'Shubharambh' Written Updates February 28 | Kirtida Tells Asha The Truth

Shubharambh is a popular television show that airs on Colors TV. It airs at 9 pm every day from Monday to Friday. The show also streams on Voot. It is a unique love story where Raja, the main lead, relies on his heart to make decisions whereas Rani, the female protagonist, is more practical. Read on to know what happened in Tuesday's episode.

Shubharambh written updates: February 28

The episode started with everyone celebrating Holi. Kirtida thought to herself how Rani had the audacity to apply colour to Raja before she could. Asha saw that Kirtida was getting dizzy so she told Rani that she should get Raja to hear the truth from Kirtida's mouth.

In the next scene, Jharna is seen avoiding Mehul and not talking to him. Rani took a plate of colours to Raja, he looked at her and left. Rani thought that Raja was still upset with her. She thought that she needs to make up to him and calm him down. Raja's sister asked him to apply colour to Rani but Raja avoided her.

In the next scene, Asha saw Kirtida murmuring something. She went up to her and asked her what she was saying. Kirtida said that Raja loved her more than he loved his mother. Asha asked her if she hated him, to which Kirtida said that she does not want Raja to go to the shop. She further told her that she has been tricking Asha too regarding that and she will throw Rani out of the house very soon. Kirtida, without realising that she was telling Asha the truth, went on to tell her that she had given Raja a sleeping pill, burned his father's diary, and had attached a live wire to their shop's mirror. Asha got very angry upon hearing all this. She looked at Rani and hinted her to get Raja to that side. Gunwant saw that and started wondering what was happening.

Rani went to Kirtida and asked her if she wanted to say something about Raja. Kirtida agreed and said that she can tell the complete story again. Rani stopped the music that was playing and told everyone that Kirtida wanted to say something about Raja. The episode ended on that note.

