'Shubharambh' Written Updates For March 23, 2020: Raja Transfers All The Papers

Shubharambh is one of the most popular television shows on Colors TV right now. The show airs every day at 9 pm (IST) from Monday to Friday. The show traces the story of two individuals from different walks of life and their ways to keep going ahead. The show stars Mahima Makwana and Akshit Sukhija in lead roles along with several others. Here is what went on in the latest episode of Shubharambh.

ALSO READ | 'Shubharambh' Written Updates March 18 | Raja Openly Challenges Rani

Shubharambh written updates for March 23, 2020

The latest episode of Shubharambh starts with Rani being thankful that all the important property papers are under Raja’s name. Mehul starts accusing Raja and tells him that it is a very unfair decision. He even adds that he has worked hard each day and Raja has simply taken away the fruit of his hard work.

ALSO READ | 'Shubharambh' Written Updates March 17 | Rani Sleeps In A Rickshaw

Hitank also points out that he too has worked very hard to get the shop running. He even points out that he married a girl to keep the shop safe only to learn years later that it does not even belong to him. On the other hand, Rani understood that Gunwant and Kirdida are playing a game to win over the property.

Gunwant then steps up and asks everyone to keep quiet as the final decision has now come. He even tries to manipulate Raja by saying that he is sure that Raja will not treat them as outsiders. Raja then falls prey to all the melodrama and declares that he is transferring all the property to Mota Papa.

ALSO READ | 'Shubharambh' Written Updates | March 20: Reading Of Dhanraj's Will

On hearing this, Rani gets furious and yells in the displeasure of the decision. Raja then turns around and yells at Rani for interfering in his family matters. Raja even calls out Rani and tells her that her standards have been dropping each day. He even questions her about what is the new game that she wishes to play now.

Meanwhile, Gunwant still acts like he does not care about the property and that it does not matter to him on whose name the property papers to belong. Even Aasha asks Raja to reconsider his decision but he stays adamant about his words. Gunwant starts thinking to himself that this has been his dream of so many years and now it is about to become true.

ALSO READ | 'Shubharambh' Written Updates March 19 | Phuphaji Comes For A Visit

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.