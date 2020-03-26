Shubharambh Written Updates For March 25, 2020: Raja Signs The Divorce Papers

Shubharambh is one of the most popular television shows on Colors TV right now. The show airs every day at 9 pm (IST) from Monday to Friday. The show revolves around the story of two individuals from different walks of life and their ways to keep going ahead. The show stars Mahima Makwana and Akshit Sukhija in lead roles along with several others. Here is what went on in the latest episode of Shubharambh.

Shubharambh written updates for March 25, 2020

The latest episode of Shubharambh starts with Rani meeting with Phupha. She explains to him about everything that has happened in the house till now. She even tells him that they are being brainwashed and once he signs the papers tomorrow, Raja will be kicked out of his own house.

However, Phupha asks why will anyone trust Rani’s word when she too came to the house to steal. Rani tells him that it was her brother instead. She said that she took the blame in a bid to save him.

Back at the house, everyone gathers around to meet Phupha jig. Gulwant asks Raja to drop him off but he says he can manage. Phupha jig takes out the papers are everyone is shocked.

Phupha jig goes on to explain that those are divorce papers and he can sign them if he wished to. Raja takes one look at Rani and immediately signs them. Raja tells her that she can do the same and walk out of the marriage. He says that the doors are now open for her and he does not care.

Kirtida also tells Raja that he has held a special pooja in the household tomorrow. He asks if Raja could attend but he turns it down. Rani looks at the home and holds his hand.

