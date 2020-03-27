'Shubharambh' Written Updates For March 26, 2020: Raja Comes To Know The Truth

Shubharambh is one of the most popular television shows on Colors TV right now and airs every day at 9 pm (IST) from Monday to Friday. The show revolves around the story of two individuals from different walks of life and their ways to keep going ahead. The show stars Mahima Makwana and Akshit Sukhija in lead roles along with several others. Here is what went on in the latest episode of Shubharambh. Read to know Shubharambh written updates:

Shubharambh written updates for March 26, 2020

The latest episode of Shubharambh starts with Raja asking everyone in the house to not trouble Rani anymore. He signs the divorce papers and hands it over to her. He adds that it is completely upon Rani if she wishes to leave the house.

Once Raja leaves the room, Gunwant and Kirdida laugh and mock Rani. They say that all of her attempts to bring the truth in front of the people go in vain. However, Rani shuts them by saying that truth has always won over everything. Gunwant thinks to himself that he will be crowned as the owner of the shop the next day.

Raja and Fufa Ji take the car and jet off just a few minutes before being halted. On enquiring, he comes to know that a drunk man is creating a scene in the middle of the road. Raja goes ahead to find out who it is and sees that it is Rani’s father.

On seeing Raja, Rani’s father start praising him. He tells him that Rani loves him a lot and that she has not lied to him even once. He even went on to say how she tried to cover for her brother when he stole money.

